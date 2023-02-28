RAW Sports football camp returning to the Fraser Valley

The RAW Sports football camp returns to the Fraser Valley on March 10.

The skill development camp is open for athletes from Grades 3 to 12. Age groups will be separated and all positions are included.

The camp runs from March 10 to 12 at Chilliwack’s Townsend Park (45130 Wolfe Rd.).

A combine will be provided on day one to give players verified testing numbers. Zybek testing equipment will be used, which is the same as what is used in the National Football League to test players.

According to the RAW Sports website, each day will consist of individual position specific training, offence/defence time, one-on-one’s (filmed period), skelly (filmed period), speed and agility training, H.I.I.T. training, film study (watching the filmed periods), overall skill development (tackling, blocking, special teams, etc.), drills and more.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back and W.J. Mouat Secondary grad Nelson Lokombo, as well as Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot will be guest instructors at the spring camp.

RAW Sports debuted in Abbotsford last summer and will return to the MRC Sports Complex in partnership with UBC Thunderbirds football from July 24 to 28. The summer session is open from ages eight to 18 and offers training for all positions.

For the past 15 years Tony Woodson and his sons Antony and Robert Woodson have operated camps in Alberta and B.C. and the sons took over the business and re-branded it as RAW Sports in 2016.

Tony was a linebacker who played one season with the NFL’s Denver Broncos and five seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Rough Riders in the mid-to-late 1980s.

Antony, a running back, suited up for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary from 2012 to 2017, while Robert, a defensive back, won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017 and played on until 2021.

They are second cousins to Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson, who was a Super Bowl champion in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers and was also named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

For more information, visit rawsports.ca/fraser-valley-football-camps.

