Provincial Mountain Bike Championships returning to Abbotsford later this month

The BC Provincial Mountain Bike Championships return to Abbotsford on May 22.

It’s the second straight year the event has occurred in Abbotsford, with the Glenridge Acres Farm again hosting.

The Cycling BC sanctioned event starts at 10 a.m. with U17, U15 and U13 boys and girls and continues with master’s and amateur racers aged 35 and up at noon and then concludes with elite and junior races starting at 3 p.m.

The morning and noon races are open to all ages and abilities and both local and amateur racers are encouraged to race. Spectators are welcome and the event is free to watch in person.

Glenridge Acres Farm overlooks the eastern edge of Glen Valley and provides grazing for organic beef and dairy cattle. The farm is owned by longtime Abbotsford residents Mike and Winsome Rauch and it all came together in 2017 when Mike designed and built a nine-kilometre network of mountain bike trails on the property, which is located at 7585 Lefeuvre Road.

The farm has hosted several mountain biking and cycling events, but the pandemic ground so many events to a halt. Activity is expected to ramp up again at the farm with many pandemic restrictions being eased.

The trail network on the farm is 90 per cent single track and the 5.5 km provincial championship course features 170 metres of climbing per lap.

“B.C. has produced some of the top mountain bike racers in the world,” stated Mike Rauch in a press release. “It’s a huge honour to host the Provincial Championships each year on our property.”

Glenridge also has two Throwdown Thursday races left for the season, with races scheduled for May 26 and June 2. Those occur at 6:30 p.m. and are preparing racers for the 12 Hours of Glenridge race that runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 11.

For more information on everything happening at the farm, visit 12hoursofglenridge.com.

