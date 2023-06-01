The provincial Mountain Bike XCO Championships take place in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 3. (Submitted photo)

Provincial mountain bike championships come to Abbotsford

Event at Glenridge Acres takes place Saturday, June 3 for riders of all ages

The BC Provincial Mountain Bike XCO Championships take place in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 3.

The event is presented by Giant Bicycles Canada at Glenridge Acres (7585 Lefeuvre Rd.).

The championship features a series of races across various categories, catering to riders of all ages and abilities.

The youth categories start at 10 a.m., followed by the masters and open categories at 12:30 p.m. The elite and junior categories start at 3 p.m.

Participants have the opportunity to test their mettle on the very same course that challenges the pros. They can choose to race in one of the three events or make it a day-long adventure by camping overnight.

The BC Provincial Mountain Bike XCO Championships is a family-friendly and spectator-friendly event that is sanctioned by Cycling BC.

RELATED: 12 Hours of Glenridge returns to Abbotsford

The course is open for pre-ride starting on Thursday. By popular demand, the Jedi Knight/Slippery Booger course route will be used, offering a challenging experience for all participants.

The championships boast a $3,000 cash prize purse, rewarding the top performers for their outstanding achievements.

Registration for the championships closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The BC Provincial Mountain Bike XCO Championships is an annual event that showcases the exceptional skills and determination of mountain bike riders across the province.

With a focus on inclusivity and spirited competition, the championships aim to promote the sport and foster a sense of community among participants of all ages and abilities.

The next big event is the 12 Hours of Glenridge – Team Relay on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit 12hoursofGlenridge.com to register for the BC championships or the team relay or for more information.

