Abbotsford’s The Mighty Lokombo will be one of the wrestlers competing during Abbotsford Agrifair, which runs from Aug. 4 to 6.

Professional wrestling returns to Abbotsford Agrifair

All Star Wrestling hosting three jam-packed days of action at Cadet’s Hall

For the first time since 2019, professional wrestling is back at the Abbotsford Agrifair.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Agrifair to move to a drive-thru only format and wrestling was also not on the bill for the 2021 or 2022 shows.

But All Star Wrestling is bringing squared circle action back in a big way in 2023, and the three days of action features the Lower Mainland debut of former WWE talent Amir Jordan.

The Pakistani-born high flyer primarily competed in the WWE’s NXT UK brand. He’s also wrestled all over the United Kingdom and three provinces in Canada. Jordan made his B.C. debut in Kelowna in 2016 with Big West Wrestling. Earlier this year he was the Italian Wrestling Association heavyweight champion, but lost that title in Rome on March 25.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear include: Drayco, Young Gun, Abbotsford’s Todd Quality, Rex Rothchild, Thunder from Jalandhar, Lucky Starz, The Gambler, Max Benson, Casey Ferreira, Battle Wasp, Dropkick Murphy, Joe Funk, Shawn Murphy, Ritchie Destiny, Red Denero, Odin Rex, Big Rig, Abbotsford’s The Mighty Lokombo and Sad Boy Denzel.

Admission to the wrestling shows is included with a general admission fair ticket and the first show is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Matches for that show are scheduled to be:

  1. Dray vs. Young Gun
  2. Quality/Rothchild vs. Thunder/Lucky Starz
  3. Gambler vs. Max Benson vs. Casey Ferreira
  4. Amir Jordan vs. Battle Wasp

An 8 p.m. show is also scheduled for Aug. 4 with a scramble match featuring many of the wrestlers in the 7 p.m. show.

Action continues on Aug. 5 with shows occurring at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Show one:

  1. Dropkick Murphy and Todd Quality vs. Thunder from Jalandhar and Shawn Murphy
  2. Ritchie Destiny vs. Red Denero
  3. Gambler and Joe Funk vs. Battle Wasp and Maxwell Benson

Show two:

  1. Dropkick Murphy and Ritchie Destiny vs. Thunder from Jalandhar and Maxwell Benson
  2. Todd Quality vs. Red Denero
  3. Gambler and Joe Funk vs. Battle Wasp and Shawn Murphy

Show three:

  1. Todd Quality vs. Thunder from Jalandhar
  2. Battle royal with all competitors

Three shows are scheduled again on Aug. 6 at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Show one:

  1. Gambler and Rex Rothschild vs. Battle Wasp and Maxwell Benson
  2. Odin Rex vs. Big Rig
  3. Drayco and Todd Quality vs. The Mighty Lokombo and Sad Boy Denzel

Show two:

  1. Big Rig vs. Sad Boy Denzel
  2. Drayco and Todd Quality vs. The Mighty Lokombo and Odin Rex
  3. Fatal Four Way Match: Gambler vs. Rex Rothschild vs. Battle Wasp vs. Maxwell Benson

Show three:

  1. Odin Rex vs. Big Rig
  2. Survivor Series Match with all competitors – Team Lokombo vs. Team Drayco

All of the matches will take place inside the Cadet Hall.

ASW returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 30 with a show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. They also have a show set for Chilliwack on Sept. 9. For more information, visit allstarwrestling.ca.

