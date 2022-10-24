Denver Broncos punter Mitch Berger waits for the ball while warming up prior to the start an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., on November 15, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rob Carr)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Mitch Berger

MOJ on Sports: Kamloops native won a Super Bowl with the Steelers

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a two time pro bowler.

“It’s an amazing journey for a Canadian kid born in Kamloops to make it all the way to the National Football League, and eventually win a Super Bowl at the age of 35.” said The MOJ.

Berger has also been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers against the Cardinals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Brenden DillonB.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

fb

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Canucks first-ever trip to Seattle to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds resulted in a split. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

Violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra present a fall concert on Oct. 29. (Diamonds Edge Photography photo)
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and violinist Calvin Dyck present fall concert

Samuel Honzek tied the game with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime against the Royals on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Victoria. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off an late-in-the-game comeback for OT win against Victoria

The W.J. Mouat defence swarms the Kelowna opposition on Friday (Oct. 21). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
All three Abbotsford senior varsity football teams post wins over the weekend