PHOTOS: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A woman competes in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A woman competes in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Women manoeuvre around a buoy while competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Women manoeuvre around a buoy while competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A woman switches hands while competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A woman switches hands while competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A woman relaxes after competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A woman relaxes after competing in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers as young as eight competed in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

For the first time in more than two years, paddlers competed in canoe races on the Hope Slough in Chilliwack over the May long weekend.

The River Spirit Canoe Club hosted its annual canoe races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

About a dozen canoe clubs and 70 paddlers came out from across B.C. and Washington State for the event which kicked off the 2022 war canoe race season.

The River Spirit Canoe Races event has been around for more than 30 years. It is run by the Williams family and was started to get children involved in competitive paddling because, at the time, all canoe races were just for teens and adults.

“It started out as a sports day for us kids because we had nothing to do… now it’s turned into a real race,” said Francis Williams, who’s been competing for decades.

The River Spirit Canoe Club currently has more than 50 members from kids to adults.

“We’re down here every day training,” Williams said.

On Saturday, kids as young as eight competed in the River Spirit Canoe Races. That day saw singles and doubles races, while Sunday there’s the three-man, four-man and six-man races. Sunday’s race schedule starts with the David Williams Memorial Marathon at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public and is located on Skwah First Nation. Head west on Wellington Avenue and continue on Lower Landing Road until you reach the races.

Now that racing season has begun, most canoe clubs will travel pretty much every weekend from now until August to compete in more than 20 races throughout B.C. and the States.

The next war canoe race in Chilliwack is the 64th annual Cultus Lake Water Sports competition scheduled for June 3 to 5 at Main Beach.

MORE: Check out these other photo galleries

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousPaddlingWater

Previous story
Flames looking for ‘foundation’ after Game 2 loss: ‘We’re playing into their hands’

Just Posted

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

About 50 people gathered in Hope on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to hear Premier John Horgan announce $100 million in funding to honour Japanese-Canadians and to “continue the healing for generations to come,” Horgan said. The livestream broadcast of the announcement in Hope was hosted by the Tashme Historical Society. Folks gathered at the Hope Recreation Centre about 20 kilometres northwest of the former Tashme Internment Camp. At 1,200 acres in size, Tashme was Canada’s largest Japanese-Canadian internment site of the Second World War and, at its height, was home to 2,644 people. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II

Turkeys are pictured at a farm near Sauk Centre, Minn., on Nov. 2, 2005. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a small flock of poultry in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Janet Hostetter
Turkeys on Fraser Valley farm with ‘bird flu’ to be culled, poultry group says

web
Sewage spill at Mission’s new forcemain crossing construction site