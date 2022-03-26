PHOTOS: Athletes from Western Canada gather in Chilliwack for Twisters Gymnastics Invitational meet

Nicholas Hajiadem with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Keagan Cousins with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Athletes with Langley Gymnastics watch as another gymnast competes during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kohen Ikeda with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A coach adjusts the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sage Stelmack with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the vault during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Nicholas Hajiadem with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sage Stelmack with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Judges take notes as an athlete finishes his routine during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Gymnasts from throughout Western Canada were in Chilliwack on the weekend for the 27th annual Twisters Gymnastics Invitational meet.

The event took place at Chilliwack Heritage Park March 24 to 27.

Athletes from the Lower Mainland and throughout B.C., plus kids from Alberta and Saskatchewan we in town for the competition.

Both boys and girls competed and the featured gymnast was Twisters athlete Zachary Clay of Chilliwack.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Zach Clay named to Canadian national gymnastics team

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gymnasticsPhoto Galleries