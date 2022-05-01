PHOTOS: All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

Packed house sees five matches and two title bouts in ASW’s second appearance in 2022

“The Audacity” Danni Deeds chokes The Mighty Lokombo during ASW action on Saturday (April 30). Both competitors hail from Abbotsford and Lokombo pinned Deeds to win the bout. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The stars of All Star Wrestling returned to Abbotsford for the second time this year on Saturday (April 30).

A packed house at the Abbotsford Arts Centre saw five bouts, including two title matches.

Results included:

The Cook Brothers defeated Team USA (Azeem the Dream and Christopher Ryseck

“The Haida Heartthrob” Adam Ryder pinned Battle Wasp

Angelica retained her ASW women’s title by defeating Scarlett Black

The Mighty Lokombo pinned “The Audacity” Danni Deeds in a Battle of Abbotsford match

ASW world champion Jayce D’Arcy retained his title by defeating The Thunder from Jalandhar

Packed house here at the #Abbotsford Arts Centre for some @ASWCANADA action pic.twitter.com/cQ0LL74TTR — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 1, 2022

