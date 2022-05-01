“The Audacity” Danni Deeds chokes The Mighty Lokombo during ASW action on Saturday (April 30). Both competitors hail from Abbotsford and Lokombo pinned Deeds to win the bout. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

“The Audacity” Danni Deeds chokes The Mighty Lokombo during ASW action on Saturday (April 30). Both competitors hail from Abbotsford and Lokombo pinned Deeds to win the bout. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

Packed house sees five matches and two title bouts in ASW’s second appearance in 2022

The stars of All Star Wrestling returned to Abbotsford for the second time this year on Saturday (April 30).

A packed house at the Abbotsford Arts Centre saw five bouts, including two title matches.

Results included:

The Cook Brothers defeated Team USA (Azeem the Dream and Christopher Ryseck

“The Haida Heartthrob” Adam Ryder pinned Battle Wasp

Angelica retained her ASW women’s title by defeating Scarlett Black

The Mighty Lokombo pinned “The Audacity” Danni Deeds in a Battle of Abbotsford match

ASW world champion Jayce D’Arcy retained his title by defeating The Thunder from Jalandhar

abbotsfordAll Star WrestlingWrestling

Previous story
Abbotsford Centre not hosting any AHL playoff games for round one

Just Posted

“The Audacity” Danni Deeds chokes The Mighty Lokombo during ASW action on Saturday (April 30). Both competitors hail from Abbotsford and Lokombo pinned Deeds to win the bout. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Centre will not be hosting any playoff games for round one of the AHL postseason after the Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Centre not hosting any AHL playoff games for round one

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1

The Abbotsford Canucks needed one point in two games in Manitoba to guarantee home ice in round one of the AHL playoffs, but were unsuccessful and lost both games. (Manitoba Moose photo)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 6-0 to Manitoba, playoff fate in Bakersfield’s hands