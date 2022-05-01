PHOTOS: All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

The stars of All Star Wrestling returned to Abbotsford for the second time this year on Saturday (April 30).
A packed house at the Abbotsford Arts Centre saw five bouts, including two title matches.
Results included:
The Cook Brothers defeated Team USA (Azeem the Dream and Christopher Ryseck
“The Haida Heartthrob” Adam Ryder pinned Battle Wasp
Angelica retained her ASW women’s title by defeating Scarlett Black
The Mighty Lokombo pinned “The Audacity” Danni Deeds in a Battle of Abbotsford match
ASW world champion Jayce D’Arcy retained his title by defeating The Thunder from Jalandhar
Packed house here at the #Abbotsford Arts Centre for some @ASWCANADA action pic.twitter.com/cQ0LL74TTR
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 1, 2022