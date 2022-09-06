Pair of Abbotsford wrestlers heading to World Championships

Abbotsford wrestlers Nishan Randhawa and Jasmit Phulka will be competing for Canada at the World Championships starting on Sept. 10.

A pair of Abbotsford wrestling talents will be representing Canada at the 2022 World Championships which run from Sept. 10 to 18 in Serbia.

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Phulka and Nishan Randhawa have both been named to the Canadian team and will compete in the 74 and 97 kilograms divisions respectively at the event.

Randhawa is coming off a gold medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 6. He earned wins over India’s Deepak Nehra in the quarterfinal round, Pakistan’s Tayab Raza 7-0 in the semifinal match and South Africa’s Nicolaas De Lange in the final.

“This feels amazing,” he told media following the win. “It has been a long road. I had a couple injuries along the way but finished off strong and I hope to keep this momentum into the World Championships in Serbia, where I will give it my all and try to win another medal for my country.”

The W. J. Mouat grad formerly competed at Simon Fraser University but now competes with the Burnaby Mountain Wrestling Club. In 2016, Randhawa became the first wrestler to win Canadian junior and senior national wrestling titles in the same year.

Phulka heads to Serbia after earning a bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

He scored wins over Scotland’s Nicolae Cojocaru, Tonga’s John Vake and New Zealand’s Cole Hawkins to take home the medal.

The Rick Hansen Secondary School grad also earned bronze medals at the 2020 and 2019 Pan American Games.

Both wrestlers could be potential competitors for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

