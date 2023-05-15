Pair of Abbotsford students sign with CBC Bearcats volleyball teams

ACS student Megan Munroe and MEI’s Noah Friesen both recently signed with the CBC Bearcats volleyball program. (Instagram photo)

A pair of Abbotsford athletes have signed with the Columbia Bible College Bearcats volleyball program.

Abbotsford Christian School’s Megan Munroe and MEI’s Noah Friesen will be joining the women’s and men’s teams respectively starting in the fall.

The school made both announcements on social media last week.

Munroe and the Knights won the Eastern Valley Athletic Association senior girls AA banner in 2021 and also earned a provincial silver at the AA tournament that year. Munroe was named a second team all-star at the 2021 provincial tournament.

The Knights finished in third place in the EVAA regular season in 2022 with a record of 5-3, but did not qualify for the provincial tournament.

Friesen scored a AA senior bronze in 2021 and then a silver in 2022 with the Eagles. He was the captain for the MEI team in 2022 and was also named an all-star at the 2022 provincial tournament.

Friesen and the Eagles finished the 2022 EVAA regular season at 8-2 and entered the provincial tournament ranked fourth in the province.

He was also a part of the Eagles junior boys team that won both a Fraser Valley and a provincial banner in 2018.

Both the CBC men’s and women’s teams finished with records of 3-17 and failed to qualify for the Pacwest playoffs.

For more on the teams, visit columbiabc.edu/varsity-athletics-roster.

