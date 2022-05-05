Pair of Abbotsford softball talents earn all-conference nods with SFU

Yale Softball Academy products Chelsea Hotner and Hannah Boulanger honoured for efforts in 2022

Abbotsford’s Chelsea Hotner (left) and Hannah Boulanger were named to the GNAC all-conference first and second team respectively after strong seasons with the SFU softball program. (SFU photo)

Abbotsford’s Chelsea Hotner ended her Simon Fraser University athletics career on a high note, earning a spot on the 2022 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Softball All-Conference first team.

Hotner finished her final season at SFU with an impressive .331 batting average and hit five home runs with 31 runs batted in 40 games in 2022.

Her 13 doubles this season were sixth in the GNAC and she also collected one triple and three stolen bases.

Hotner exits the program with the second-most doubles (28) in SFU’s NCAA era and her 83 RBIs, five triples, 193 total bases and 129 hits are third, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

The Yale Softball Academy product and Yale Secondary grad also made only one error in the outfield in 2022.

SB | @SFU_Softball's Alex Ogg wins GNAC Player of the Year award; joins Chelsea Hotner, Hannah Boulanger and Hanna Finkelstein as All-Conference selections: https://t.co/E42603WZUt#RepTheLeaf🍁 #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/vmmGeWg80J — SFU Athletics (@sfu_athletics) May 4, 2022

Hotner and teammate Alex Ogg both were named to the first team, while SFU’s Hanna Finkelstein and Hannah Boulanger were named to the second team.

Boulanger is also an Abbotsford resident and a Yale Secondary grad/YSA product. She ranked second in the GNAC with 93 assists defensively and had a .300 batting average to go with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Boulanger also collected seven doubles.

Her nine career home runs is tied for 10th-best by an SFU player since the softball program moved to the NCAA. She is tied for 14th with 14 career doubles.

Boulanger still has one year remaining of athletic eligibility at SFU.

“Having four members of the roster named all-conference is such a great honour,” stated SFU head coach Tina Andreana. “These athletes have worked incredibly hard, and they deserve the recognition for the way they played this season.”

RELATED: Hotner’s hot hitting sparks Renegades to national title

Hotner initially made headlines back in 2014 by helping the White Rock Renegades win a national title at the U16 national championships in Brampton, Ont.

Two years later she and Boulanger helped the Renegades win a U18 national title in Prince Edward Island.

RELATED: Abbotsford trio wins national softball gold

For more information, visit athletics.sfu.ca/sports/softball.

abbotsfordSFUSoftball