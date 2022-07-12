Pair of Abbotsford rugby talents named to Commonwealth Games squads

Abbotsford’s Nakisa Levale (left) and Jake Thiel have been named to rugby 7s teams for the upcoming Commonwealth Games later this summer in England.

Two Abbotsford rugby talents will be representing Canada later this summer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Abbotsford’s Nakisa Levale was named to the women’s 7s team and local product Jake Thiel was chosen to represent the men’s 7s.

Levale is a 2015 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad and played for the Panthers and the Abbotsford Rugby Football Club locally. She helped the Panthers win two AA provincial titles in rugby. She went on to play university rugby with the University of Victoria Vikes and was named a Canada West all-star and helped the Vikes win a CW title in 2016.

She has since represented Canada in the sport several times at international events.

Thiel is a Robert Bateman Secondary School grad and also played with ARFC locally. He recently represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and also wore the red and white at the World Rugby U20 (15s) and played through Canada’s age-grade program (U-17/18/19/20 & Pacific Pride).

He is the son of Jon Thiel and Jen Ross, former Senior National 15s players who combined represented Canada at four Rugby World Cups.

The Commonwealth Games run from July 28 to Aug. 8, with the rugby 7s competition taking place at Coventry Stadium from July 29 to 31.

