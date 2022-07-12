Pair of Abbotsford rugby players heading to Canada Summer Games

Abbotsford’s Lana Dueck (left) and Lucienne Romeo were named to Team BC for the rugby 7s event at the Canada Summer Games in August.

A pair of Abbotsford rugby athletes are set to represent British Columbia at the Canada Summer Games in August.

Abbotsford Rugby Football Club and Yale Secondary School talents Lana Dueck and Lucienne Romeo were both named to the Team BC Rugby 7s team. The sport will be making its debut at the Canada Summer Games.

Dueck was the team captain of the Yale Lions senior girls rugby team that captured the school’s first-ever girls provincial title back in June. She will also be representing the Fraser Valley region in rugby at the upcoming Prince George 2022 BC Summer Games from July 21 to 24.

Romeo made headlines after being awarded funding for pursue her athletic dreams in rugby as part of the RBC Training Ground Program. She was identified as a strong candidate when she was 14. The program is designed to find and then provide newly discovered talent with the high performance sport resources it needs to achieve their podium dreams.

She is the only player in this group that has played at the U18 7s provincial level. Romeo has been training with the Maple Leaf Academy but stated in a press release that she is excited to play in a real tournament against new faces in a multi-sport game.

The Canada Summer Games run from Aug. 6 to 21 in Niagara, Ont. The rugby 7s competition occurs from Aug. 8 to 10 at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

