Pair of Abbotsford hockey pros sign in Europe

Derek Grant and Kohen Olischefski ink deals with clubs across the pond

Abbotsford hockey pros Derek Grant (left) and Kohen Olischefski are continuing their careers in Europe.

A pair of Abbotsford professional hockey talents have signed with clubs in Europe.

Centre Derek Grant and winger Kohen Olischefski signed with teams in Switzerland and Germany respectively.

Grant inked a one-year deal with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland’s National League on Thursday (July 20).

He played scored 18 points in 46 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Over his NHL career he has collected 132 points in 427 games in Anaheim, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Nashville, Calgary and Ottawa. His highest offensive output was 15 goals and 29 points in 71 games with the Ducks in 2021-22.

The 33-year-old is an Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association product and played for both the Abbotsford Pilots and Langley Chiefs. He went on to play for Michigan State University and was also a fourth round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2008.

Grant has added 185 points in 320 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins, the Rochester Americans, Stockton Heat and Binghamton Senators.

He will join former Vancouver Canucks Juho Lammikko and Yannick Weber on the Lions.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Friday (July 21) that Olischefski has signed a contact with Düsseldorfer EG in the Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (German Ice Hockey Federation).

The 25-year-old forward leaves North America after spending most of the 2022-23 season in the lower tier of the minors with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers.

Olischefski collected nine goals and 26 points in 43 games with the Cyclones. He also appeared in 16 games for the Rangers’ top affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, where he produced two goals.

Olischefski spent parts of four seasons with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs from 2013 to 2017 and was part of back to back Fred Page Cup final runs in 2015-16 and 2016-17. After leaving the junior A level he logged four seasons with the NCAA Div 1 University of Denver Pioneers and one more with the Providence College Friars. He played both with the AMHA and the Yale Hockey Academy as a youth.

His German club has a long and storied history dating back to 1935. The team’s heyday was the 1990s when Düsseldorfer EG won five league championships between 1990 and 1996. The last time the team made it to a league final was 2009.

– With files from Eric Welsh, Chilliwack Progress

