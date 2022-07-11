Pair of Abbotsford hockey players attending Edmonton Oilers development camp

Forwards Jake Chiasson and Brayden Schuurman suiting up at camp this week

Abbotsford hockey players Jake Chiasson (left) and Brayden Schuurman are both attending Edmonton Oilers development camp, which occurs this week.

A pair of Abbotsford hockey talents will be attending the Edmonton Oilers Development Camp.

Forwards Jake Chiasson and Brayden Schuurman were named as two of the 21 forwards, along with 12 defenceman and four goalies at the camp, which begins on Thursday (July 14).

#Abbotsford's Brayden Schuurman (who went undrafted last week) has been invited to the @EdmontonOilers development camp. Abbotsford's Jake Chiasson (fourth round pick in 2021) will also be attending pic.twitter.com/p0M3NPzuwQ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) July 11, 2022

Chiasson is a fourth round, 116th overall selection of the Oilers in 2021. He spent this past season with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings and collected 18 points in 20 games. The 19-year-old has one year of junior eligibility remaining.

Schuurman was ranked 76th amongst all North American skaters in last week’s NHL Draft, but was not chosen and is attending the camp as a free agent. He recorded 54 points in 68 games with the WHL’s Victoria Royals in 2021-22. The 18-year-old has two years of junior eligibility left.

Both players are products of the Yale Hockey Academy and put up big offensive numbers during their time with the program.

Some of the notable names at the camp include the Oilers two most recent first-round draft picks in forwards Xavier Bourgault (22nd overall, 2021) and Reid Schaefer (32nd overall, 2022).

Abbotsford Canucks fans may recognize Bakersfield Condors players including forwards James Hamblin and Dino Kambeitz, defenceman Phil Kemp and Michael Kesselring and goalie Olivier Rodrigue.

