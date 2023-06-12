More than $3,000 raised at fourth annual Mouat Mudder

Competitors race through the water during the fourth annual Mouat Mudder on May 26.

The W.J. Mouat Secondary School’s PE Leadership program hosted the fourth annual Mouat Mudder obstacle course race at the school on May 26.

This year’s event included over 40 teams competing in the eight different stations. Teams of five completed an ice bath, hale bale crawl/climb, a tire flip, tube crawl, skatepark climb, obstacle course and the grande finale- the Hawk Wall.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks spirit was alive and well with over a thousand staff and students in attendance. Together they raised $3,062.20 with all proceeds going to the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

The winners included:

Seniors division: Ashton Guitton, Alex Bol, Michael Donohue, Joel Muller and Samuel May (16:10)

Juniors division: Pehlaj Bahardwaj Danny Aulakh, Devo Ashton, Marek Guynup and Aaryn Gill (19:22)

Female division: Kirin Sura, Ella Wilson, Dakota Dietz, Clare Waddell and Zoe Tessier (21:15)

Organizers also wanted to thank: Garth Healey from Healey Hay and Straw Supply, Ken Hobbs at EMCO Corporation and DJ Pali.

Video by: Yash Vasdev

