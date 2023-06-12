Competitors race through the water during the fourth annual Mouat Mudder on May 26.

Competitors race through the water during the fourth annual Mouat Mudder on May 26.

More than $3,000 raised at fourth annual Mouat Mudder

School’s annual obstacle course race donates to Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Society

The W.J. Mouat Secondary School’s PE Leadership program hosted the fourth annual Mouat Mudder obstacle course race at the school on May 26.

This year’s event included over 40 teams competing in the eight different stations. Teams of five completed an ice bath, hale bale crawl/climb, a tire flip, tube crawl, skatepark climb, obstacle course and the grande finale- the Hawk Wall.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks spirit was alive and well with over a thousand staff and students in attendance. Together they raised $3,062.20 with all proceeds going to the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

The winners included:

Seniors division: Ashton Guitton, Alex Bol, Michael Donohue, Joel Muller and Samuel May (16:10)

Juniors division: Pehlaj Bahardwaj Danny Aulakh, Devo Ashton, Marek Guynup and Aaryn Gill (19:22)

Female division: Kirin Sura, Ella Wilson, Dakota Dietz, Clare Waddell and Zoe Tessier (21:15)

Organizers also wanted to thank: Garth Healey from Healey Hay and Straw Supply, Ken Hobbs at EMCO Corporation and DJ Pali.

Video by: Yash Vasdev

abbotsfordAbby Schoolsfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin ‘survives’ tackle after Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open win
Next story
Reports: Andlauer group buys Ottawa Senators for close to $1 billion

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way