Mission’s Kim (Smith) Gaucher will be named to the Pac-12 Hall of Honor for an outstanding collegiate career with the Utah Utes women’s basketball team at the conference tournament in Las Vegas this weekend. /Utah Athletics Photo

Mission’s Kim (Smith) Gaucher will be named to the Pac-12 Hall of Honor for an outstanding collegiate career with the Utah Utes women’s basketball team at the conference tournament in Las Vegas this weekend. /Utah Athletics Photo

Mission’s three-time Olympian Kim Gaucher bound for Pac-12 Hall of Honor

The Utah women’s basketball alumnus will be recognized at Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Friday

Mission’s Kim (Smith) Gaucher will add another accolade to her storied basketball career this Friday (March 3) when she will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

The NCAA conference will induct an all-female class into its Hall of Honor at the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend.

Gaucher attended Heritage Park Secondary in Mission before carving a legendary collegiate career with the University of Utah from 2002-06 as Kim Smith.

Gaucher was a four-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Year during her time with Utah—twice outright and twice shared. She set the program record for points with 2,281 and earned third-team All-America honours as a senior in 2006.

She was four-time Honorable Mention Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American, and a four-time Academic All-American. The Missionite is a member of the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame and was the first female student-athlete to have her jersey number retired in recognition of her time with the Utes.

READ MORE: Basketball in Mission suffering from lack of coaches and gym time

She graduated from Utah with a bachelor’s degree in communications and later worked as the director of community relations for the Utah’s women’s basketball program from 2013-15.

After an impressive college career, Gaucher continued to hoop professionally around the world while playing a central role with the Canadian national team.

She was the 13th overall selection for the Sacramento Monarchs in the first-round of the 2006 WNBA Draft and was later acquired by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009. She got her start with the national team in 2001 and became a three-time Olympian.

She was Canada’s leading scorer at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and helped the squad to the quarterfinals. She also played for Canada in the 2016 Rio Games and in Tokyo 2020.

Gaucher has also competed for Canada in the FIBA AmeriCup in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2o15, as well as the 2015 Pan-American Games.

The Pac-12 Hall of Honor was established in 2002 to celebrate the achievements of former student-athletes from across the conference. In 2018, it expanded from a men’s basketball-specific focus to welcome other figures from the conference’s history.

The class also will be honoured during a ceremony at halftime of the day’s first semifinal matchup at Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballMission

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford wrestlers earn medals at British Columbia School Sports Wrestling Championships
Next story
Canucks forward J.T. Miller out week-to-week with lower-body injury

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)
After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

The MEI Screaming Eagles Marching Band was among the entertainment during the Gift of Love Gala, a fundraiser for Canuck Place, held Saturday (Feb. 25) at Abbotsford Centre. (Submitted photo)
Gift of Love Gala in Abbotsford raises $615K for Canuck Place