The MEI senior boys volleyball team captured the gold medal at the Trinity Western University Spartan Cup over the weekend.

The MEI Eagles, provincially ranked No. 2 heading into the tournament, took down the Langley Christian Lightning 17-15 in the final set Saturday afternoon in front of a packed Langley Events Centre.

The gold medal is the second podium finish for the Eagles as they took home the bronze at the University of the Fraser Valley tournament last week in Abbotsford.

