Masters Men’s and Women’s Western Canadian Fastpitch Championships coming to Abbotsford

Teams battle it out at a past fastpitch tournament in Abbotsford. Athletes return for Masters Westerns Men’s and Women’s action from Aug. 11 to 14. (File photo)

The Masters Men’s and Women’s Western Canadian Fastpitch Championships are coming to Abbotsford this summer.

A total of 16 teams from several provinces will take over Abbotsford’s Exhibition Park from Aug. 11 to 14.

Teams qualify for the event by winning their respective provincial tournaments. Teams that don’t win provincials can still make the event by winning other tournaments or finishing high at provincials. At least one Abbotsford team will be competing as the host gets an automatic berth.

Tournament chair and Abbotsford resident Harv Wiens noted that Abbotsford has hosted related Westerns events in 2012 and 2016 and said that it’s a great spot for the tournament.

“It’s a central location,” he said, noting that the field set-up in Abbotsford also makes it easy for several games to occur at the same time.

Wiens said that event is looking for volunteers and he’s looking for help from people of all types. He stated that he doesn’t have a set number of positions he is aiming to fill, but that he wants to make sure he has enough coverage for all the days.

“I’m not going to necessarily turn people away,” he said. “But it depends on the person, some people only want to do one thing or only want to do one day. It really depends, I’m just looking for people that are willing to volunteer and I’m hoping to go to the schools too because it’s a great chance for students to do their volunteer hours.”

For information on volunteer roles, contact Wiens at 604-309-1685 or by email at harvwiens16@gmail.com.

