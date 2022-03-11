Masks no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games

Canucks Sports and Entertainment announce lifting of mask requirements for Vancouver and Abbotsford

Masks are no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Masks are no longer required at the Abbotsford Centre for Abbotsford Canucks games.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment stated that with the mask mandate for indoor public spaces being lifted in British Columba as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday (March 11), home games will follow suit.

The team also announced that masks will no longer be required at Vancouver Canucks home games at Rogers Arena.

“With the change in provincial guidelines, masks will no longer be required at events held at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre,” stated Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations. “Fans and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.”

Fans are still required to show proof of double vaccination for entry.

The Abbotsford Canucks return to action inside the AC tonight (March 11) against the Colorado Eagles. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. The two teams meet again on Sunday at 4 p.m.

