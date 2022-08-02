Marko Torenius has been named the new goaltending coach and goaltending development coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. (SKA St. Petersburg photo)

Marko Torenius named new Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach

Finnish product replaces Curtis Sanford, who left for Toronto Maple Leafs in July

Marko Torenius has been named the goaltending coach and goaltending development coach of the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson made the announcement on Tuesday (Aug. 2).

Torenius most recently served as goaltending coach for SKA St. Petersburg in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League from 2014 to 2022. Prior to joining SKA, he spent parts of two seasons as goaltending coach of the KHL’s Sibir Novosibirsk and seven seasons as team manager and goaltending coach of the Finland-based Espoo Blues of the SM-liiga.

He worked alongside and aided in the development of New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who played parts of five seasons with SKA St. Petersburg. He has also worked with Finnish NHL goalies such as Ville Husso, Mikko Koskinen and Joonas Korpisalo.

The 45-year-old Helsinki product was a goalie in the Jokerit and Tappara Finnish hockey programs as a junior and also was named to the Finland national U16 team.

Torenius replaced former goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, who joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 5.

Marko Torenius named new Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach
