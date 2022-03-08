Malcolm Duvivier has signed up for a third season with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the team announced on Tuesday, March 8. (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Malcolm Duvivier has signed up for a third season with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the team announced on Tuesday, March 8. (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Malcolm Duvivier signs up for third season with Fraser Valley Bandits basketball team

Langley-based Bandits’ first free agency deal of 2022

Malcolm Duvivier has signed up for a third season with the Langley-based Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday.

The 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) campaign will be Duvivier’s third consecutive season with the Bandits.

It’s the Bandits’ first free agency player signing of 2022

A 6’2” guard from Toronto, Ont., Duvivier has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his two seasons with Fraser Valley.

He ranks third all-time in total points (211), tied for third in rebounds (86) and games played (20) and fourth in assists (44).

“I am looking forward to my third season with the Bandits. Last year was my first chance to play in person in front of the Valley’s fans and it did not disappoint. The fanbase is the best in the league and we are going to continue grinding, building toward a championship culture and an exciting season,” Duvivier said.

READ ALSO: Bandits reveal plans for themed game nights

“Malcolm completely embodies the culture we have all worked so hard to build in the Fraser Valley. He is a tremendous teammate and is a very special two-way player. We are extremely excited to welcome Malcolm back,” said Bandits general manager Kyle Julius.

Duvivier was named Fraser Valley’s “Team MVP” in 2020 and “Warrior of the Year” in 2021 as part of the club’s annual team awards proceedings. Recently, Duvivier represented the CEBL at the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) in Nicaragua on March 5 and 6 as a member of the Edmonton Stingers against Cangrejeros and Real Estelí.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits begin in June

Duvivier’s collegiate career saw the talented guard play at Oregon State University (OSU) from 2013-16 and at the University of Akron in 2017-18. In four seasons of NCAA Division I basketball spread across both schools, Duvivier averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 36.3 per cent shooting from three-point distance.

“Malcolm is the definition of a competitor. In just two seasons, he has quickly become a fan favourite due to his fierce presence on defence and his perseverance on offence,” said Bandits president Dylan Kular. “I am excited for a talented guard like Malcolm to return to our roster because he fits our tenacious brand of basketball and shows local fans and athletes how to play the game the right way.”

Fraser Valley opens its fourth CEBL season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Following a three-game road swing to start the year, the Bandits will make their debut at LEC against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangleyLangley Events Centre

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Social Activity Association runs clubs and activities out of its main hall and a drop-in centre on Essendene Avenue and Cyril Street in downtown Abbotsford.
Abbotsford Social Activity Association is up and running again

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford has been sentenced for the sexual assault of one of his cab passengers in West Vancouver in January 2019.
No jail time for former Abbotsford Hindu temple president convicted of sexual assault

Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment is raising money for aid in Ukraine and is challenging other businesses to follow suit. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment challenges other businesses to support Ukraine

First West Credit Union and its local divisions have donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. (File photo)
Fraser Valley-based Envision Financial donates $25,000 to Ukraine relief efforts