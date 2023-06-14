Ledgeview legend, Abbotsford-raised Nick Taylor joins pantheon of Canadian sport icons

Nick Taylor reacts after winning the Canadian Open championship on the fourth playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood, of Southport, U.K., in Toronto on Sunday (June 11). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Sidney Crosby’s golden goal, Joe Carter’s world series winning home run, Kawhi Leonard’s miracle shot, Alex Bilodeau’s gold medal win – some of the greatest sports moments on Canadian soil.

But after Sunday (June 11), Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor and his breathtaking 72-foot eagle putt to win in a fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954 may be at the top of the list.

NICK TAYLOR WINS THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN WITH AN INCREDIBLE PUTT pic.twitter.com/lg2VZBpN9H — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2023

The achievement was even more remarkable because he opened the four-day event at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club shooting a 75 (+3) and was completely out of contention on Thursday (June 8).

Enter his wife Andie Taylor. The couple spoke on Thursday night and Nick said Andie motivated him.

“My wife gave me a talking to Thursday night,” Taylor told media. “I was just kind of getting in my own way. I probably had a very poor attitude when I was hitting shots maybe weren’t ending up like I wanted to. So, I knew my game was there, but a little kick in the butt didn’t hurt.”

These are days you dream of and moments one can only imagine. SO many people to thank. My whole team of coaches. My friend and caddy @DaveMarkle66, these moments are that much sweeter with you next to me. To my parents and brother Josh, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your… pic.twitter.com/L1vX7dCocp — Nick Taylor (@ntaylorgolf59) June 13, 2023

The words led to a 67 (-5) on Friday (June 9), a course record 63 (-9) on Saturday (June 10) and led to an epic showdown on Sunday after he shot 66 (-6) and then engaged in a playoff action against England’s Tommy Fleetwood when the two were tied after 18 holes.

Taylor and Fleetwood remained deadlocked after two playoff rounds on hole 18 and that continued when they shifted to hole nine for the third playoff hole. When the duo returned to 18, Taylor hit a 255-yard drive to open, hit an excellent second shot 221 yards to land on the green and then set up for the moment Canadian sports fans will be talking about forever.

Knowing that hitting the 72-foot eagle putt would guarantee him the win, Taylor put some strength into the putt knowing that the rain may possibly slow the ball down a bit. He said he knew exactly what to do because of his last few opportunities on the green at 18 and let the ball go.

Epic fan angles from @NTaylorGolf59's walk-off winner at the @RBC Canadian Open 🤳🤳🤳 pic.twitter.com/QwNLPR37dM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 13, 2023

“The speed looked good about halfway there, but it was so far away I had no inkling of what was going on,” he told media after the shot.

Then the chaos, screams, champagne and a tackle on Abbotsford golfer and friend Adam Hadwin all happened. Taylor tossed his putter into the air and hugged caddie Dave Markle. He is now the first Canadian to win the event in 69 years.

The Ledgeview Golf Club-trained athlete posted on social media that winning the event in such a dramatic fashion is a dream come true.

“These are days you dream of and moments one can only imagine,” he said. “This win was for all of us, for my fellow Canadian golfers, and for the country I love. Thank you, I felt your support every step of the way. Canada, glorious and free. Words I’ll never forget.”

Taylor thanked his wife, his caddie and coaches for helping him make it all possible. He also gave a shout out to Hadwin for taking one for the team.

Andie, who last month gave birth to the couple’s second child Harper Mae Taylor and was unable to attend, said she was very proud watching from afar.

“Hard to imagine a better storybook finish. What a putt, what a week, what a celebration,” she shared on Instagram. “You made history darling, Proud doesn’t describe the magnitude of how I feel. Not sure when or if this will ever sink in for us… but the nation can share our hero for a bit. Ps. I told you so.”

A historic moment for @NTaylorGolf59 and everyone watching at home 💪 pic.twitter.com/UtwgNXF3yr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2023

Taylor collected a cool $1.62 million with the victory. This win adds to the 35-year-old’s two PGA Tour wins, the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015 and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020.

Hadwin finished 12th after a final round 68, which left him at 11-under and the top Canadian in the field other than Taylor. And he also created a legendary moment of his own after being tackled by security.

Both Abbotsford golfers now compete at the U.S. Open, which runs from June 15 to 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

