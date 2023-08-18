“Speedball” Mike Bailey takes on Sebastian Wolfe in Abbotsford on Sept. 30. (ASW photo)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey takes on Sebastian Wolfe in Abbotsford on Sept. 30. (ASW photo)

Independent wrestling star ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey announced for ASW show on Sept. 30

Bailey battles Sebastian Wolfe at All Star Wrestling’s Nothin’ But A Hounddog show at Abby Arts Centre

Independent pro wrestling star “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be making his Abbotsford debut for All Star Wrestling inside the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sept. 30.

ASW announced that he will be taking on Vancouver’s Sebastian Wolfe, who recently challenged Bailey on social media.

The 33-year-old Bailey, who hails from Laval, Que., had competed all over the globe for some of the biggest countries on the planet including New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mexico-based AAA and Ring of Honor.

He’s currently signed to Impact Wrestling and has been with that organization since 2021. He won Impact’s X Division title on June 19, 2022 and his contract allows him to continue to compete on the independent circuit.

Bailey was ranked 30th in the 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI 500, which ranks the top wrestlers on the planet.

He made his B.C. debut back on Sept, 11, 2021 in Richmond for Nation Extreme Wrestling.

Wolfe is a former NEW tag team champion and has had an outstanding 2023 with appearances in All Elite Wrestling and at a number of promotions across the Pacific Northwest. He recently scored a big win over Impact star Jonathan Gresham in Vancouver for NEW on July 8.

Also scheduled for Sept. 30 is ASW champion and Abbotsford’s own The Mighty Lokombo defending his title against Drayco in what is being billed as a Dogg House Match.

Other talent expected to appear include: Team USA (Azeem the Dream and Christophyer Ryseck), Battle Wasp, Todd Quality and Lance Skullz.

More matches will likely be announced as the event draws closer.

Bailey’s partner and wrestler/manager Veda Scott will also be in Abbotsford for the show and the duo are offering a training seminar at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sept. 30.

All trainees and wrestlers are invited to attend and those interested are asked to contact ASW.

Scott has been a wrestler since 2011 and has competed in ROH, Total Nonstop Action, Shimmer and internationally in Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Scott has also been a manager and spent time in the commentary booth.

ASW also has a show scheduled for Chilliwack’s Cheam Leisure Centre on Sept. 9.

For more information, visit allstarwrestling.ca.

