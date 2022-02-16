Hockeyfest returning to Abbotsford in May

Hockeyfest is returning to Abbotsford in 2022.

The event, billed as the world’s largest street hockey festival, made its debut outside the Abbotsford Centre in July and will return to the AC from May 27 to 29.

Games are played on 50 per cent to scale NHL-sized rinks with real boards, real netting and real referees. There are also a number of age and gender divisions. They include: Youth – nine and under, 11 and under, 13 and under, 15 and under, 17 and under; and Adult – men’s recreational, men’s intermediate, men’s competitive, women’s and co-ed.

Registration is now open for the Abbotsford event, with a special Valentine’s Day discount of $50 running until Feb. 21.

Last year’s debut event was under strict COVID-19 protocols, and it is expected that with those now loosened, there will be the opportunity for interactive games and other activities to be hosted on site.

The new protocols will also likely allow more spectators, as the 2021 event had a limit of 100 people on site at any given time.

Abbotsford is one of six Canadian stops on the 2022 Hockeyfest tour. The other Canadian locations are: London, Edmonton, Summerside, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For a full list of all the rules, visit hockeyfestgameon.com/rules-and-regulations.

For more on the event, visit hockeyfestgameon.com.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Hockeyfest debuts in Abbotsford

abbotsfordhockey