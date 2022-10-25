Abbotsford hockey player Karman Gill has been hospitalized and battling an unknown illness since Sept. 27. (Instagram photo)

GoFundMe launched for young Abbotsford hockey player dealing with mystery illness

Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association player Karman Gill has been in the hospital for almost a month

A young Abbotsford hockey player is fighting an unknown infection at BC Children’s Hospital and the local hockey community has created a fundraiser to support he and his family during this challenging time.

Karman Gill of the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association’s U13 A1 team fell ill on Sept. 27 and underwent a procedure to remove toxic fluid from his abdomen.

He was then transferred to BCCH the next day after his condition worsened. Gill was originally treated for appendicitis, but after doctors performed a laparotomy on him they found his appendix not ruptured.

The medical team is still investigating what caused all the mass inflammation to his abdomen and he has been in the pediatric ICU for several weeks on the slow road to recovery. The infection sees him requiring full time care as they continue treating him.

His parents Sonny and Aksh have not left their son’s side and a GoFundMe has been launched to help the family deal with everything going on.

The original goal of $3,000 has already been achieved, as a total of $3,757 has so far been raised.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/b646pk-the-gill-family.

abbotsfordfundraiserhockey

Abbotsford hockey player Karman Gill has been hospitalized and battling an unknown illness since Sept. 27. (Instagram photo)
