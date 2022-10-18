Columbus Blue Jackets’ Justin Danforth, left, keeps the puck away from Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Justin Danforth, left, keeps the puck away from Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Gavrikov’s OT tally lifts Blue Jackets to 4-3 win over struggling Canucks

Vancouver blows four straight multi-goal leads to start the season

Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on a pass from Yegor Chinakhov. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.

Elias Pettersson scored his 100th career goal and added an assist, and Bo Horvat scored twice for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 28 shots.

Vancouver got on the board at 7:51 of the first with Horvat’s short-handed one-timer off a pass from Pettersson with 13 seconds left in Curtis Lazar’s roughing penalty. Pettersson followed at 11:11, burying a rebound from inside the right circle for his third goal in four games.

But as it has in every game this season, the Vancouver lead eventually evaporated.

READ MORE: Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals come back to beat winless Canucks 6-4

Danforth put the Blue Jackets on the board at 15:42 of the second, beating Martin over the left shoulder, and Werenski pulled them even at 6:18 of the third, finishing a cross-crease pass from Boone Jenner.

Vancouver pulled ahead again 41 seconds later with Horvat’s dribbler before Gaudreau skated in to beat Martin with a wraparound at 9:27 of the third.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Visits Minnesota on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts Nashville on Thursday.

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Pilots allow 10 goals in back-to-back games

Just Posted

Students within the Abbotsford school district were asked to consider aging issues when creating art, and many of the pieces are now on display at a gallery at the University of the Fraser Valley. (Submitted art)
Abbotsford student art work explores perceptions on aging

The Abbotsford Pilots have struggled defensively early into the PJHL season.
Abbotsford Pilots allow 10 goals in back-to-back games

Former Abbotsford vice-principal Mike Haire has been given a lifetime teaching ban after previously being sentenced for two child porn offences. (Abbotsford Police Department)
Lifetime teaching ban issued to former Abbotsford vice-principal sentenced for child porn

Selected students at Chilliwack’s Imagine High will have the chance to apply Sharpie art to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. (Imagine High poster photo)
Canvas on wheels for artists at Chilliwack’s Imagine High