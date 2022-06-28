Fred Wellsby tournament tees off in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Cultus Lake

The tournament is an annual favourite of young golfers under the age of 16

Young golfers tee off next week as the popular Optimist Club of Chilliwack’s Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Golf Tournament returns.

The annual tourney is open to youths age 16 and under. They are placed into three age groups (14 to 16, 11 to 13 and 10 and under). The youngest group plays nine holes with double-par pick up while the older groups play all 18 holes.

This year’s tourney includes four qualifier stops instead of the usual five, plus the Championship Invitational. Kinkora is normally on the schedule, but Trans Mountain pipeline work has made the course unavailable.

Round one is July 6 at Abbotsford’s Valley Golf Centre. Round two is July 7 at Abbotsford’s Fraser Glen Golf Course and round three is July 11 at Chilliwack’s Cheam Mountain Golf Course. Round four is July 12 at Cultus Lake Golf Club, and qualifying golfers will be invited to the Chilliwack Golf Course on July 14 for the Championship Invitational.

Tee off time for the qualifier rounds is noon, with registration open at 11 a.m.

The Championship Invitational starts at 3:30 p.m.

The cost for players is $25 per course, which includes a beverage and snack and a shot at lots of low-net and low-gross prizes.

Golfers can pre-register by calling/texting Glenda Standeven at 604-997-5787 or emailing glendastandeven@gmail.com. You are asked to put junior golf in the subject line of the email and include the golfer’s name, birthdate, age, phone number, email address, city of residence and course(s) they wish to play.

