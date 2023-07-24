Former Chilliwack Chief continues pro hockey career in Germany

A former Chilliwack Chief is heading overseas to continue his professional hockey career. Abbotsford product Kohen Olischefski has signed a contact with Düsseldorfer EG in the Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (German Ice Hockey Federation).

The 25-year-old forward leaves North America after spending most of the 2022-23 season in the lower tier of the minors with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers. Olischefski collected nine goals and 26 points in 43 games with the Cyclones. He also appeared in 16 games for the Rangers’ top affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, where he produced two goals.

Olischefski spent parts of four seasons with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs from 2013 to 2017 and was part of back to back Fred Page Cup final runs in 2015-16 and 2016-17. After leaving the junior A level he logged four seasons with the NCAA Div 1 University of Denver Pioneers and one more with the Providence College Friars.

His German club has a long and storied history dating back to 1935. The team’s heyday was the 1990s when Düsseldorfer EG won five league championships between 1990 and 1996. The last time the team made it to a league final was 2009.

