Michael DiPietro has been traded by the Canucks to the Boston Bruins organization. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Michael DiPietro has been traded by the Canucks to the Boston Bruins organization. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Former Abbotsford starter Michael DiPietro traded by Canucks to Boston Bruins

DiPietro dealt with prospect Jonathan Myrenberg for forward Jack Studnicka

The Abbotsford Canucks all-time leader in goalie games played, minutes played, losses, ties and saves made has been traded to the Boston Bruins organization.

Michael DiPietro, who played in 34 games last season, was packaged with defenceman prospect Jonathan Myrenberg and dealt to the Bruins in exchange for centre Jack Studnicka. The trade was announced on Thursday (Oct. 27).

DiPietro was expected to be the go-to guy in Abbotsford last season, but he was outshined by Spencer Martin – who has now become the back-up goalie in Vancouver. Martin posted a sparkling record of 19-4-2 last season and also impressed during his brief time in Vancouver.

RELATED: Goalie Michael DiPietro expected to receive significant playing time in Abbotsford

DiPietro struggled early in Abbotsford, but did get back on track as the season continued. However, he did lose the starter job to Martin. Canucks management is also high on goalie Arturs Silovs, who was unable to get significant playing time last year as part of a three-man goalie rotation. This move opens up more playing time for Silovs, who will split time with recently acquired Collin Delia. Silovs and Delia will be the goalie tandem moving forward in Abbotsford.

DiPietro finished last season with a record of 15-13-4, a save percentage of .901 and a goals against average of 2.95. His season turned around in April, as he went on a six-game winning streak and helped the Canucks on a late-playoff push. However, he was in goal for two crucial losses (7-1 and 6-0) at the end of the season to the Manitoba Moose which cost Abbotsford home ice advantage in round one of the AHL playoffs. He never appeared again for the Canucks.

The 23-year-old Studnicka was a second round draft pick by the Bruins in 2017. He’s been a productive player in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, collecting 96 points in 117 games over five seasons. He’s also suited up for 38 games over four seasons with Boston and has recorded seven points.

Studnicka has reported to Vancouver and is expected to draw into that lineup as they deal with a number of injuries. It’s possible that he could see time in Abbotsford once players heal up.

The Abbotsford Canucks home opener is set for tonight (Friday) against the San Diego Gulls. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanucksvancouver canucks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2030 Olympic bid not quite dead, but B.C. government must join talks: First Nations

Just Posted

Michael DiPietro has been traded by the Canucks to the Boston Bruins organization. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Former Abbotsford starter Michael DiPietro traded by Canucks to Boston Bruins

Terry Peressini, chair of the Jamboree, Pat Daws, president of the Fraser Valley branch of Power Pioneers, Chantelle Bowles of Canuck Place Dave Lede House, and Rob Kikkert, provincial president of BC Hydro Power Pioneers. (Photo by Ray Dawes)
BC Hydro Power Pioneers donate to Abbotsford’s Dave Lede House

Outgoing Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun (middle) and mayor elect Ross Siemens (far right) were joined by city councillors and project partners Friday morning (Oct. 28) for the opening of the new Marshall Road Connector. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
New east-west Marshall Road Connector opens in Abbotsford

Shirley Nate of Harrison Mills died of severe injuries five weeks after she came into contact with a live, low-hanging hydro wire. Seven years later, her family continues to seek justice. (Contributed Photo)
Kent officials respond to new allegations in 2015 death of Harrison Mills woman