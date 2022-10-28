Former Abbotsford starter Michael DiPietro traded by Canucks to Boston Bruins

The Abbotsford Canucks all-time leader in goalie games played, minutes played, losses, ties and saves made has been traded to the Boston Bruins organization.

Michael DiPietro, who played in 34 games last season, was packaged with defenceman prospect Jonathan Myrenberg and dealt to the Bruins in exchange for centre Jack Studnicka. The trade was announced on Thursday (Oct. 27).

DiPietro was expected to be the go-to guy in Abbotsford last season, but he was outshined by Spencer Martin – who has now become the back-up goalie in Vancouver. Martin posted a sparkling record of 19-4-2 last season and also impressed during his brief time in Vancouver.

DiPietro struggled early in Abbotsford, but did get back on track as the season continued. However, he did lose the starter job to Martin. Canucks management is also high on goalie Arturs Silovs, who was unable to get significant playing time last year as part of a three-man goalie rotation. This move opens up more playing time for Silovs, who will split time with recently acquired Collin Delia. Silovs and Delia will be the goalie tandem moving forward in Abbotsford.

DiPietro finished last season with a record of 15-13-4, a save percentage of .901 and a goals against average of 2.95. His season turned around in April, as he went on a six-game winning streak and helped the Canucks on a late-playoff push. However, he was in goal for two crucial losses (7-1 and 6-0) at the end of the season to the Manitoba Moose which cost Abbotsford home ice advantage in round one of the AHL playoffs. He never appeared again for the Canucks.

🎥 Don Sweeney on Jack Studnicka: "He’s a great kid, he works awfully hard. I wish him nothing but the best, he’s a super kid and we are grateful for all the time we got to spend with him as a Boston Bruin." pic.twitter.com/S2QntFojV4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2022

The 23-year-old Studnicka was a second round draft pick by the Bruins in 2017. He’s been a productive player in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, collecting 96 points in 117 games over five seasons. He’s also suited up for 38 games over four seasons with Boston and has recorded seven points.

Studnicka has reported to Vancouver and is expected to draw into that lineup as they deal with a number of injuries. It’s possible that he could see time in Abbotsford once players heal up.

The Abbotsford Canucks home opener is set for tonight (Friday) against the San Diego Gulls. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

