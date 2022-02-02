Five Abbotsford talents chosen in BCJLL entry draft

A handful of Abbotsford products were selected in the 2022 British Columbia Junior Lacrosse League’s entry draft, which occurred virtually on Jan. 29.

The entry draft is designed to disperse the first year junior-aged players (17 to 20) located in either the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island for their Junior eligible playing years.

Only players in the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island who don’t have a Junior A franchise in their catchment are eligible, thus leaving Abbotsford players eligible.

The highest chosen player was Kade Hoogstraten, who was taken in the second round, 14th overall by the Delta Islanders. Hoogstraten was part of the 2016 Abbotsford Peewee B Warriors lacrosse team that took home a provincial silver medal and earned Abbotsford lacrosse its first provincial gold medal berth in 21 years.

Hoogstraten has also excelled at field lacrosse and has played on both Team BC and the Seattle Starz elite program. He currently attends the Royal Bay Lacrosse Academy in Victoria. He is the younger brother of Liam Hoogstraten, who committed to play lacrosse at North Carolina’s Wingate University at the end of 2020.

Robert Bateman Secondary School student Charles Lort was next, going in round four, 30th overall to the Langley Thunder. Lort, a goalie, plays for the New Westminster-based Fusion West program. Lort also spent time with the Abbotsford Warriors and the Abbotsford-based Valley Attack field lacrosse program.

Abbotsford’s Rayne Lang went in round five, 35th overall to the Coquitlam Adanacs. Lang was also a part of the 2016 Abbotsford Warriors Peewee team that won a provincial silver medal and currently attends Royal Bay Lacrosse Academy in Victoria. He has represented the province in field lacrosse and also played for Valley Attack.

Abbotsford’s Devin Allison was selected in round five, 38th overall by Langley. Allison earned a silver medal at the US Box Lacrosse Nationals back in the summer of 2019. He spent time with both the Warriors and Attack local programs.

Ethan Gould was the third Abbotsford talent to be chosen by Langley, as he went in round six, 43rd overall to the Thunder. Gould was a part of the same silver medal winning team that Allison was back in 2019.

For the full results from the draft, visit bcjall.com/2022-draft.

