Sunday, Team Grandy won the right to represent BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops that runs Feb. 17-26. (Jenna Hauk/Chilliwack Progress)

First-timers Team Gauthier win 2023 BC championships in Chilliwack

Will be going to the Brier

Team Pierce battled their way into the final game of the 2023 BC Men’s championship on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, against Team Gauthier at the Chilliwack Curling Club, but had to settle for second place.

Team Gauthier from Victoria, in their first BC championship, took the lead early, but Pierce fought back to tie the game 3-3 by the fifth end, only have Gauthier regain the lead with two points in the sixth.

Pierce tied the game again by the eighth, only to see Gauthier get three in the next-to-last ninth end for a 8-5 lead that would prove to be insurmountable, with Gauthier winning the right to represent B.C. at the Brier on March 3-12 in London, Ontario.

In the 2023 BC Scotties final, Team Grandy won the right to represent BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops that runs Feb. 17-26

