A competitor takes aim at a disc golf tournament at Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course earlier this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A competitor takes aim at a disc golf tournament at Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course earlier this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Disc golf tournament coming to Abbotsford

2022 Fraserglen Disc Golf Charity Open occurs on Oct. 29 and 30

Disc golf is coming to Abbotsford later this month.

The 2022 Fraserglen Disc Golf Charity Open event takes over the Fraserglen Golf Course on Oct. 29 for a sanctioned C-Tier event for singles and then a doubles event on Oct. 30.

Singles players will be aiming to increase their Professional Disc Golf Association ratings through this event.

Registration for the singles tournament opened on Oct. 1, while doubles registration opened on Oct. 2. Fees are $62 for and $120 for doubles.

Tournament organizers will also be donating a portion of player fees to the Abbotsford Food Bank (as long as the player count is achieved for both days).

Player check-in for both days occurs from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with a players meeting running from 8:35 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Round one runs from 9 a.m. to noon, while round two goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A lunch break occurs at noon. A putting challenge fun event is also scheduled.

Organizer Jonathan Snyder stated that another reason why he wanted to bring the event to Abbotsford is to show the City of Abbotsford that there is a demand for a local course. He noted that players in Abbotsford have to go to courses in Mission, Aldergrove or Chilliwack as there is no permanent course locally.

An Abbotsford city committee heard a proposal for a course in 2017, but nothing occurred as a result.

RELATED: Abbotsford considering new disc golf course

Clearbrook Park hosted the Abbotsford Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament in the summer of 2018. It’s the last major disc golf event to occur in Abbotsford.

Mission’s Centennial Park disc golf course was completed in 2014 and Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf park was created in 2019.

RELATED: VIDEO: Abbotsford disc golf event draws big crowd

abbotsfordGolf

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holloway scores 3 to lead Oilers to 7-2 pre-season rout over Canucks

Just Posted

A competitor takes aim at a disc golf tournament at Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course earlier this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Disc golf tournament coming to Abbotsford

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Dave Reith has been named the executive director of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society. (Submitted)
Dave Reith named new Abbotsford International Airshow executive director

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford. The trial began Oct. 3 for Tyrel Nguyen, the man accused of killing him and Surrey man Randy Kang.
Trial underway for man accused of killing Jagvir Malhi of Abbotsford and Randy Kang of Surrey

Pop-up banner image