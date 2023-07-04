Clayton Heights’ Saul Aspinall is confident with his performance in the squared circle just before the referee signals a winner in Aspinall’s match against Calgary’s Misha Polishchuk June 30 in Alberta. (Photo submitted: Dale Gatin)

Clayton boxer wins big fight in Alberta

Saul Aspinall trains out of Abbotsford Boxing & Fitness

Clayton Heights’ Saul Aspinall overcame a tough opponent to win a boxing match in Alberta.

Aspinall fought Red Deer’s Misha Polishchuk as part of a bigger card (16 fights) held at the Olympus Boxing Club in Chestermere, just east of Calgary, June 30.

Aspinall (Abbotsford Boxing & Fitness) defeated Polishchuk (Black Rock Boxing Club) in a split desion after three rounds.

Dale Gatin, head coach for Abbotsford Boxing & Fitness, said the 15-year-old Aspinall had to earn his “hard-fought victory” on the other side of the Rockies.

“Aspinall’s opponent, Misha Polishchuk, was very well coached,” said Gatin. “Saul was determined to keep the pressure on and show the judges he had enough to get the job done.”

Gatin said it was a tough matchup for Aspinall as Polishchuk is very quick on his feet, which allows him to bounce in and out easily.

“In the first round, Saul took the centre of the ring and he never let it go for the rest of the fight, showing mature ring generalship,” Gatin explained. “Saul had to cut off the ring and be quick with his punches and time (Polishchuk).”

He said Aspinall has lost some close matches recently on a few tough decisions. Because of the narrow losses, Aaron Aspinall, Saul’s father and coach, instructed him to keep the pressure on early in the fight and to be very aggressive in the squared circle.

The strategy helped Aspinall force quick jabs as he aimed to set up combinations off those initial probing punches.

Both Gatin and Ryan Esau focused on Aspinall’s defence in the gym as they prepped for the bout with Polishchuk in an effort to defend against Polishchuk’s powerful counter punches

“By the end of the second round, Saul’s relentless pressure and attacks to the body were taking their toll,” Gatin noted

He said the pressure forced Polishchuk to chase Aspinall around the ring a bit.

“Saul remained composed and saw out a well deserved victory,” Gatin added. “Now he moves on to a British Columbia golden gloves tournament later in the month.”

For more info, visit abbotsfordboxing.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
