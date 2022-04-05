Chilliwack FC parts ways with Torres-Jamarillo

The embattled coach is out as technical director following an alleged on-field bullying incident

Chilliwack FC is looking for a new technical director after parting ways with Roger Torres-Jamarillo.

The outgoing coach is embroiled in a BC Soccer investigation after several parents complained about his conduct at a recent youth soccer tryout. Torres-Jamarillo reportedly singled out three players at the U16 session and made them sing in front of their teammates, because they weren’t quick enough getting into small groups.

One of those players has a severe speech impediment, and the fallout from the incident would have made it difficult for the coach to carry on.

According to a CFC news release, following a review of club policies, both parties have mutually agreed to move on. The BC Soccer investigation continues but CFC said it had no bearing on this decision.

Torres-Jamarillo was hired as the club’s technical director last September, and his departure leaves a significant void to be filled as CFC’s spring programming begins. The man Torres-Jamarillo replaced as CFC’s technical director, Glenn Wilson, resigned as CFC’s head coach last week, saying his vision for affordable grassroots soccer doesn’t match the direction the club is going.

CFC chair Andrea Laycock said the club will be leaning on its staff coaches along with volunteers and executive members until the position can be filled.

“We are fortunate to have some incredibly talented individuals on our staff team who are willing to step-up and help us provide another fun, safe, and inclusive soccer experience this spring,” Laycock said in the news release. “Thank you to all our coaches for sharing their passion for the sport and commitment to our young athletes in the club.”

