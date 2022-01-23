Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris captures 10th X Games gold with slopestyle win

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold

Canada’s Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle.

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

McMorris narrowly failed to add another medal later Saturday when he finished fourth in men’s snowboard big air.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won silver in that event behind Marcus Kleveland of Norway. Parrot finished seventh in snowboard slopestyle.

McMorris, Parrot and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., are set to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics next month. Sharpe came in sixth in Saturday’s snowboard slopestyle.

Teal Harle of Whistler, B.C., finished third in ski big air for bronze. Americans Alex Hall and Mac Forehand were on the first two steps of the podium.

Edouard Therriault of Lorraine, Que., was right behind Harle in fourth. Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., finished eighth.

On the women’s side, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., took bronze in ski slopestyle for her second medal of the weekend. The 20-year-old skied to silver in the women’s big air event on Friday.

Quebec City’s Laurie Blouin was fifth in the women’s snowboard big air.

The Canadian Press

Skiing and Snowboarding

