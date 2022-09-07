A Canada East player avoids the tackle of a Canada West player during Canada Rugby League action in Abbotsford on Sunday (Sept. 4). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Canada West defeats Canada East in rugby league action in Abbotsford

Pair of games at McMillan Park will help choose international teams for games later this year

The west proved to be the best during Canada Rugby League action at Abbotsford’s McMillan Park on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Some of the best men’s and women’s rugby league players in the country took over the field near Yale Secondary, as CRL officials scouted who they want to represent Canada at events later this year.

The games featured Canada West taking on Canada East and the women were first on the docket, with Canada West defeating Canada East 36-22. The women, nationally known as the Ravens, are heading to the Rugby League World Cup in England in November.

The Ravens are one of eight teams competing at the 2021 RLWC and have been slotted in Group A at the event against England, Brazil and Papau New Guinea. Canada opens on Nov. 1 against Papau New Guinea, battles England on Nov. 5 and then closes group play against Brazil on Nov. 9.

The other four teams competing at the event are Australia, Cook Islands, France and New Zealand.

The men’s game saw Canada West beat Canada East 44-12. The men, known as the Wolverines, have several upcoming international games coming up.

Coaches evaluated talent at the games and the performances will help them choose national teams.

For more, visit canadarugbyleague.com.

Canada West women’s players smother a Canada East player during Canada Rugby League action at Abbotsford’s McMillan Park on Sunday (Sept. 4). Canada West defeated Canada East 36-22 in the contest. The event also saw the Canada West men defeat the Canada East men 44-12. The results from this game will help Canada pick international and World Cup women’s teams later this year. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Canada West women’s players smother a Canada East player during Canada Rugby League action at Abbotsford’s McMillan Park on Sunday (Sept. 4). Canada West defeated Canada East 36-22 in the contest. The event also saw the Canada West men defeat the Canada East men 44-12. The results from this game will help Canada pick international and World Cup women’s teams later this year. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

