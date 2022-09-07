Canada West defeats Canada East in rugby league action in Abbotsford

Pair of games at McMillan Park will help choose international teams for games later this year

The west proved to be the best during Canada Rugby League action at Abbotsford’s McMillan Park on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Some of the best men’s and women’s rugby league players in the country took over the field near Yale Secondary, as CRL officials scouted who they want to represent Canada at events later this year.

The games featured Canada West taking on Canada East and the women were first on the docket, with Canada West defeating Canada East 36-22. The women, nationally known as the Ravens, are heading to the Rugby League World Cup in England in November.

The Ravens are one of eight teams competing at the 2021 RLWC and have been slotted in Group A at the event against England, Brazil and Papau New Guinea. Canada opens on Nov. 1 against Papau New Guinea, battles England on Nov. 5 and then closes group play against Brazil on Nov. 9.

The other four teams competing at the event are Australia, Cook Islands, France and New Zealand.

The men’s game saw Canada West beat Canada East 44-12. The men, known as the Wolverines, have several upcoming international games coming up.

Coaches evaluated talent at the games and the performances will help them choose national teams.

For more, visit canadarugbyleague.com.

RELATED: Canada Rugby League games coming to Abbotsford

abbotsfordrugby