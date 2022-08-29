Canada Rugby League games coming to Abbotsford

Canada Rugby League competition comes to Abbotsford on Sunday (Sept. 4). (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s McMillan Park is set to host an important stop ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The Canada East and Canada West men’s and women’s teams will square off on Sunday (Sept. 4).

The games feature the top rugby league talent from all across Canada and is a stepping stone to determine the senior men’s and senior women’s national teams moving forward.

Coaches will be evaluating talent and the game will help them select teams for the upcoming Wolverines (men’s) and Ravens (women’s) national teams. The Wolverines have several upcoming international games coming up, while the Ravens head to the RLWC in England

The games are free for fans to attend. The women kick off at 3 p.m. and the men get underway at 5:30 p.m.

The Ravens are one of eight teams competing at the 2021 RLWC and have been slotted in Group A at the event against England, Brazil and Papau New Guinea. Canada opens on Nov. 1 against Papau New Guinea, battles England on Nov. 5 and then closes group play against Brazil on Nov. 9.

The other four teams competing at the event are Australia, Cook Islands, France and New Zealand.

For more, visit canadarugbyleague.com.

abbotsfordrugbyRugby Canada

