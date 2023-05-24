Canada grouped with Spain, Poland at World Cup of women’s tennis

Canada has drawn into a group with Spain and Poland at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.

The international women’s team tennis tournament held its draw on Wednesday.

Canada, third-seeded Spain, and Poland will compete in a round-robin tournament in Seville, Spain, Nov. 7-12.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the World Cup of women’s tennis.

Previously known as the Fed Cup, it’s the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, with a record 134 nations entered in 2023.

Switzerland beat Australia 2-0 to win last year’s championship.

Canada reached the round-robin stage of the tournament in 2022.

The Canadian Press

