Canada grouped with Spain, Poland at World Cup of women’s tennis

Canada has drawn into a group with Spain and Poland at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.
The international women’s team tennis tournament held its draw on Wednesday.
Canada, third-seeded Spain, and Poland will compete in a round-robin tournament in Seville, Spain, Nov. 7-12.
The Billie Jean King Cup is the World Cup of women’s tennis.
Previously known as the Fed Cup, it’s the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, with a record 134 nations entered in 2023.
Switzerland beat Australia 2-0 to win last year’s championship.
Canada reached the round-robin stage of the tournament in 2022.
The Canadian Press
