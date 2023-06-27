Canada Day clash pits Vancouver Bandits against Edmonton Stingers at Langley Events Centre

Jabs Newby and Marek Klassen in action for Fraser Valley Bandits (as they were known then) on Saturday, July 30, at Langley Events Centre against Edmonton Stingers. Klassen led all players with 19 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits will host Edmonton Stingers on Canada Day, Saturday July 1, at Langley Events Centre on Hoops and Heroes Night.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

It is the start of a home-and-home series between the two CEBL western conference rivals, who will next head to Edmonton on July 3 for the rematch. That game starts at 2 p.m.

As of Monday June 26, Stingers were third in the western conference while the Bandits were fourth.

The last time the two teams met, last year on July 30, Bandits won 86-80.

Down 73-72, the Bandits scored the next five points before the Elam Ending was triggered – the target score was set at 86 – and they won it on a Brandon Gilbeck free throw.

It was Edmonton’s second loss in a row of the season to Vancouver, who defeated the Stingers 84-81 on June 15.

Bandits next home is set for Sunday. July 9 at 7 p.m. against Ottawa BlackJacks

Vancouver will wrap up regular season action on the road against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday, July 30.

Game gets under way at 4 p.m. B.C. time.

For its fifth season, the CEBL announced a conference model of competition with the league’s 10 teams divided into an eastern and western wonference.

The western conference includes the Bandits, Stingers, Surge, Saskatchewan Rattlers, and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The eastern conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montreal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Post-season will feature play-in games between the third and fourth-ranked teams in each conference.

Winners will advance to the quarterfinals and play the second-best team of their respective conferences.

