BC Commmunity Football Association honouring Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool with The Game

Top young talent from the BCCFA practising in Mission this weekend, play in Chilliwack on May 28

The BC Community Football Association will have a honorary game celebrating Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool in Chilliwack on May 28. (YouTube capture)

The BC Community Football Association is recognizing Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool with an honorary game later this month at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

The event, called The Game, will feature six teams from three different age levels battling it out.

Last month, community team players from all across the province were “drafted” to either the BC Steelers or the BC Fighting Irish in their age group. Claypool played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and currently plays for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Insertion camps begin on Saturday (April 30) and Sunday (May 1) at the Mission Sports Park in Mission.

The Game occurs on Saturday, May 28 in Chilliwack. The Young Prospects game kicks off at 9 a.m., Junior Prospects get underway at 12:15 p.m. and the Senior Prospects hit the gridiron at 3:30 p.m.

All games will be streamed on the VBN Sports YouTube channel.

Claypool told VBN Sports that he may be in attendance for The Game, but if he’s unable to be there personally he will be watching it live. He also stated that there will also be ways to support his charity Chasing Hope at the event.

Chasing Hope is an organization he created with his mother Jasmine Claypool to help raise funds and awareness for mental health and youth suicide prevention.

Claypool caught two touchdowns and collected 860 yards receiving for the Steelers in his sophomore season. He is under contract with the team through the 2023 season.

