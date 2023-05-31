The BCHL will operate under a number of new rules and regulations, as of June 1. (Photo- Garrett James Photography)

The BCHL will operate under a number of new rules and regulations, as of June 1. (Photo- Garrett James Photography)

B.C. Hockey League rosters to open for international, out-of-province players

League will be independent as of June 1, marking its departure from Hockey Canada

With the BCHL leaving Hockey Canada and becoming its own entity on Thursday, June 1, the league is set to operate under rules that could give its teams a new look by next season.

Although the league said Wednesday it remains committed to growing B.C.-born and raised players, it also announced its intent to open up rosters for both 16 and 17-year-old players from out of province, as well as to international athletes.

“During this process, it has always been extremely important to us to maintain our connection with young athletes in British Columbia and to continue prioritizing their development,” said BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker.

The 17 Canadian BCHL teams must roster at least five players from the province, a rule unchanged from last season.

The United States’ lone franchise, the Wenatchee Wild, will also need to continue having a minimum of five players from their own branch, which includes Washington State, California, Colorado and Arizona.

Removed from under the Hockey Canada umbrella, though, the BCHL says each of its teams will now be permitted to roster a maximum of two players from outside North America.

“While it is unfortunate that policies exist that restrict Canadian athletes from affiliating with leagues that benefit them in their development, we are confident that expanded rosters mimicking that of the NCAA, in addition to the independent affiliate pool, will give our teams sufficient access to players,” Cocker said.

League officials on Wednesday added that Russian and Belarussian players are temporarily not allowed due to “the political situation in Russia.”

As of Thursday, the BCHL’s 18 franchises will also be permitted to construct their teams under the following new rules:

• A minimum of three players under the age of 18 are required for each team, an increase from two in previous years;

• A maximum of two former CHL players of any age are permitted on a roster (ex-CHL players rostered to BCHL rosters as of Jan 10, 2023, are to be grandfathered in);

• A maximum of eight affiliate registrations are permitted per team (Affiliates may come from any independent minor/youth/high school league across North America, however, BC Hockey has decided that CSSHL, BCEHL and Junior B can no longer affiliate with BCHL as an independent league).

Ahead of its move away from Hockey Canada, the league also implemented a 10-minute, 3-on-3 overtime format.

Under the BCHL’s previous five-minute OT format, as seen during the NHL’s regular season, 41.5 per cent of overtime games went to a shootout.

Training camps open across the league Sept. 1.

READ MORE: BCHL alters overtime to reduce games ending in shootouts

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A big step forward’: Canada’s Tousignant brings exposure to women’s para hockey
Next story
NHL free-agent frenzy: Some of the players poised to hit the open market July 1

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork