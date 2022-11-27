Vancouver Canucks centre Curtis Lazar looks to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

Forward has 10 points in his last 5 games

Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the host San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Kyle Burroughs and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

“It’s a big one,” Demko said “That’s one of the ones that we probably haven’t gotten yet this year where, you know, we maybe did some things wrong but stuck together as a group and found a way to win.”

Luke Kunin scored twice, and Logan Couture also connected for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots for the Sharks.

“Obviously, very frustrating not to win this game. Totally winnable game for us,” Kahkonen said.

Kunin forced overtime, tying it off a pass from Erik Karlsson with 5:15 to go.

“That was courage and character,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I mean, you know, we were obviously tired. We were obviously getting outplayed in the third period. But, you know, we found ways to bounce back twice was great.”

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

Couture gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead on a power play at 7:05 of the third period, scoring his 12th of the season. Mikheyev tied it 1:09 later, and Pettersson put the Canucks up 3-2 on a tip-in with 9:16 left.

“I liked the tempo, for the most part, all night long,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “Listen, that’s a good hockey team. I know what their record is but look at that lineup. They’ve got a lot of good hockey players.”

UP NEXT:

Canucks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Max Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Shorthanded Vancouver Giants score to down Portland Winterhawks

Just Posted

Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc won an award in 2018 for their documentary Toad People at the Wildscreen Panda Awards. University of the Fraser Valley’s Wildlife Protection Club hosts a screening of the film on Nov. 30. (Jakob Dulisse)
UFV Wildlife Protection Club hosts film screening in Abbotsford

Gord Yakimow of Abbotsford has released a children’s book titled The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights.
Abbotsford retired teacher releases kids’ Christmas book

Snow and freezing rain is expected to create poor travel conditions for the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)
Significant snowfall expected in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Pop-up banner image