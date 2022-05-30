Almost 1,300 racers come out for Abbotsford’s Run for Water

The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The annual Run for Water event in Abbotsford took place Sunday, May 29, leaving and ending on Bevan Avenue outside of Mill Lake Park. Almost 1,300 people took part in the 5 km and 10 km events. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Almost 1,300 participants turned out for Abbotsford’s annual Run for Water on Sunday (May 29) as it returned to an in-person event.

The event started out at Mill Lake Park and included both a five-kilometre fun run and a 10 km run.

Also returning was the Run for Water trail race on May 28, which saw participants take on either a 10 km or 25 km challenge on the rugged single track of Sumas Mountain.

This year marked the 15th year of the event, which raises money to help build clean-water projects in some of the most remote and marginalized areas of Ethiopia.

The pandemic was rough on the event, as the 2020 event transformed into the Alone Together Run – a virtual format race that saw runners submit times online and choose a distance to run.

Last year saw the Upstream Challenge concept come into effect, as participants were given a number of different competitive and non-competitive outdoor activities to complete.

There were a total of 837 participants in the 5 km portion of this year’s event. The top three runners were: Russell Gilroy (in the M20-24 category) of Abbotsford with a time of 17:31, Amber Morrison (F40-44) of Bellingham with a time of 17:46 and Oliver Teer (M14-16) of Abbotsford with a time of 18:34.

The 10 km run drew 438 participants. The top three finishers were Kris Warkentin (M40-44) of Abbotsford with a time of 33:56, Travis Vugteveen (M30-34) of Chilliwack in 34:39 and Thom Peters (M30-34) of Vancouver in 35:04.

In Saturday’s trail races, there were 171 racers. The overall winner in the 10 km event was Vincent Pagot with a time of 1:01:19.7.

In the 25 km event, the top racer was Jenny Quilty with a time of 2:53:23.1.

Visit runforwater.ca to view complete race results or for more information.

