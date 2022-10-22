All three Abbotsford senior varsity football teams post wins over the weekend

For the first time in 2022, all three Abbotsford-based senior varsity football teams earned wins over the weekend.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks, Abbotsford Panthers and Bateman Timberwolves hosted games at home on Friday (Oct. 21) and Saturday (Oct. 22) and the clubs posted important wins as the postseason looms.

W.J. MOUAT HAWKS – 12 KELOWNA OWLS – 2

A stifling defensive performance and big plays at crucial moments in the game led the Hawks to a third straight win on Friday.

The Hawks held the Owls to zero offensive points, as the only time Kelowna got on the board was a safety in the second quarter. Mouat’s Treyson Luesley opened the scoring with a short yardage touchdown and Aarman Sharma made a spectacular catch on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Di Giustini to lead the Hawks to the win.

The defence made the difference the rest of the way, with Cole Shanks grabbing a key interception in the fourth quarter to put an end to a Kelowna drive. The defence also pressured the Kelowna quarterback all afternoon long and recorded four sacks as a team.

After opening the season with a loss, the Hawks are now on a three game unbeaten streak and are challenging for first place in the AAA’s East Division. The Hawks next have a battle for first place in the division against Chilliwack rival G.W. Graham on the road at Exhibition Stadium on Friday (Oct. 28). Mouat closes out the season by hosting the Abbotsford Panthers on Nov. 4.

ABBOTSFORD PANTHERS – 24 – SARDIS FALCONS – 18

The Panthers earned the club’s first win this season with a 24-18 win on Oct. 21 over the visiting Sardis Falcons.

Abbotsford improves to 1-3 on the season and are now tied for the third and final playoff spot in the AAA’s East Division. The Panthers next have a big game against the Owls in Kelowna on Friday (Oct. 28). The winner of that game will have a great chance to eventually clinch the third playoff spot. Abbotsford closes the season against Mouat on Nov. 4.

BATEMAN TIMBERWOLVES – 28 ARGYLE PIPERS – 0

For the third straight week, the Bateman defence blanked the opposition and this time the victim was the Argyle Pipers on Saturday (Oct. 22) in a 28-0 win.

The Bateman defence has now not allowed a point since Sept. 30 and has only allowed eight points in total in three home games.

Timberwolves wide receiver Brady Doucette nine-yard touchdown reception was the lone score of the first half, but Bateman added touchdowns from Micah Barker and Nolan Watrin in the third to go up 21-0. Barker added another rushing major in the fourth.

Watrin threw for 165 yards (14 for 27) and threw two touchdowns and one interception. Barker had a team-high 75 yards rushing, with Isaac Lynn adding 73. Liam Olafsen led all receivers with 52 yards in the air.

Bateman’s defence shined and Lynn led the way with six tackles and Owen Buchaan added five. Braden Tuchscherer recorded four tackles. The defence as a whole allowed just 201 yards of offence on the afternoon.

“We showed some toughness and resilience today,” stated Bateman head coach David Mills. “We knew Argyle was going to make life difficult for us because they always play everyone tough. They are a physical bunch. And after our solid opening drive, they did just that. Our guys came out in the second half and took care of business to secure the victory.”

The Timberwolves now sit at a perfect 5-0 and are the top-ranked team in the AA’s Coastal Division. They have wrapped up first place and conclude the season on Oct. 28 on the road against the Carson Graham Eagles. Bateman will also receive a first round playoff bye.

