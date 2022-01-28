All Star Wrestling returning to Abbotsford in February

ASW back in Abbotsford for the first time since 2017 with show set for Feb. 26 at Abby Arts Centre

All Star Wrestling is set to return to Abbotsford on Feb. 26.

The professional wrestling promotion invades the Abbotsford Arts Centre and are advertising five matches for the group’s first show in Abbotsford since 2017.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for live events and pro wrestling is no exception. However, ASW did make its return post-pandemic on Nov. 13 in Hope.

RELATED: All Star Wrestling sets stage for return in Hope

The group did have a show scheduled for Vancouver on Jan. 29, but earlier this month it was pushed back to March 19 due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Abbotsford will be the promotion’s first event for 2022. The last Abbotsford pro wrestling show occurred on Feb. 15, 2020 when Pacific Pro Wrestling presented a show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The Abbotsford show will feature the ASW women’s champion Angelica taking on challenger Rylee Jade.

The event also has a seven-team ‘Roulette Rumble’ for the vacant ASW tag team titles. The last team remaining will be crowned the new champions.

The show is currently set for limited seating to a maximum of 110 unless COVID-19 capacity restrictions change. The current restrictions are in place until Feb. 16 and see indoor events set at 50 per cent capacity.

The event has a bell time of 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for front row or $15 for general admission and are available online at vtixonline.com.

abbotsfordAll Star WrestlingWrestling