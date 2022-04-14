All Star Wrestling back in Abbotsford on April 30

Three title matches scheduled for second local ASW show of the year

All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford on April 30. (ASW Facebook)

All Star Wrestling is returning to Abbotsford on April 30.

ASW stars are back at the Abbotsford Arts Centre for the second time in 2022 with five matches announced.

The ASW Trans Canada Heavyweight title will be on the line when Jayce D’Arcy defends his championship against The Thunder from Jalandhar. It’s the first time ever these two have competed against each other.

D’Arcy won the title after winning the championship tournament in Vancouver on March 19.

The ASW women’s title will also be defended as champion Angelica takes on Abbotsford resident Scarlett Black. Angelica defeated Calamity Kate at the last Abbotsford show on Feb. 26.

Vance Nevada and Adam Ryder, known as the Influence, will put the titles they won in Abbotsford on Feb. 26 on the line when they battle American siblings The Cook Brothers.

A pair of local talents square off when Abbotsford’s The Mighty Lokombo takes on “The Audacity” Danni Deeds.

Also in action is Azeem the Dream vs. Battle Wasp.

According to organizers, the previous show in Abbotsford was a sell-out and tickets are available at vtixonline.com/event.php?event_id=2452.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and bell time is 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit aswcanada.com.

