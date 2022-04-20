Adam Nugent-Hopkins has been named the new head coach for the Yale Hockey Academy’s U18 prep team. (Greater Vancouver Canadians photo)

Adam Nugent-Hopkins named new head coach for Yale Hockey Academy U18 prep

Abbotsford-based hockey program hires Greater Vancouver Canadians coach for 2022-23

Adam Nugent-Hopkins has been named the new head coach for the Yale Lions U18 prep hockey team.

The Yale Hockey Academy made the announcement on Tuesday (April 19).

Nugent-Hopkins, a Burnaby product and the older brother of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, has previously spent time as a head coach with the Greater Vancouver Canadians BC Elite Hockey League program and the British Columbia Hockey League’s Coquitlam Express.

The Canadians finished the 2021-22 BCEHL season with a record of 22-11-1-2 and placed fourth in the league.

He also played junior hockey in the Pacific Junior Hockey League and reached the U Sports level playing with Concordia University before moving into the coaching and training field.

Nugent-Hopkins will take over the team from YHA hockey operations coordinator/U15 prep head coach Brad Bowen, who also served as the U18 prep head coach in 2021-22. Bowen took over from Mark Holick, who had been the U18 prep head coach for three seasons. Holick accepted a role as associate coach with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers on Aug. 12, 2021.

The YHA Lions U18 prep team finished with a record of 27-7-0-0-3-2 in 2021-22, good for third place in their division. The club then went 1-2 in the playoff round and were eliminated in the round robin.

