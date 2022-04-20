Adam Nugent-Hopkins named new head coach for Yale Hockey Academy U18 prep

Adam Nugent-Hopkins has been named the new head coach for the Yale Hockey Academy’s U18 prep team. (Greater Vancouver Canadians photo)

Adam Nugent-Hopkins has been named the new head coach for the Yale Lions U18 prep hockey team.

The Yale Hockey Academy made the announcement on Tuesday (April 19).

Nugent-Hopkins, a Burnaby product and the older brother of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, has previously spent time as a head coach with the Greater Vancouver Canadians BC Elite Hockey League program and the British Columbia Hockey League’s Coquitlam Express.

The Yale Hockey Academy is pleased to announce that Adam Nugent-Hopkins will be the Head Coach of the U18 Prep Team for the 2022 2023 Season! The Lions are thrilled to welcome him on board to the Yale family and guiding our U18 Prep team to a successful season next year! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ePz1JQTfX0 — YHA_Lions (@YHA_Lions) April 19, 2022

The Canadians finished the 2021-22 BCEHL season with a record of 22-11-1-2 and placed fourth in the league.

He also played junior hockey in the Pacific Junior Hockey League and reached the U Sports level playing with Concordia University before moving into the coaching and training field.

Nugent-Hopkins will take over the team from YHA hockey operations coordinator/U15 prep head coach Brad Bowen, who also served as the U18 prep head coach in 2021-22. Bowen took over from Mark Holick, who had been the U18 prep head coach for three seasons. Holick accepted a role as associate coach with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers on Aug. 12, 2021.

The YHA Lions U18 prep team finished with a record of 27-7-0-0-3-2 in 2021-22, good for third place in their division. The club then went 1-2 in the playoff round and were eliminated in the round robin.

