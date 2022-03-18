Abbotsford’s Twisters athletes succeed in Surrey, next meet in Chilliwack

Twisters athletes put up strong results in Surrey and now prepare for their home event later this month.

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes travelled to Surrey earlier this month to compete at the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational, which was hosted virtually by the Surrey Gymnastics Society from March 4 to 6.

The event was one of the final stops before the Twisters Invitational, which runs from March 24 to 26 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Here are the top local results from the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational:

Provincial 2

Alexander Stamate: still rings – sixth and vault – sixth

Ethan Kruger: horizontal bar – seventh

Quintin Redekop: pommel horse – eighth

Provincial 3

Rendall Nielsen: all-around – first, floor exercise – fifth, pommel horse – fourth, still rings – fourth, vault – fifth, parallel bars – first and horizontal bar – second

Quentin Foster: all-around – second, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – third, still rings – third, vault – third, parallel bars – third and horizontal bar – third

Lukas Kussman: all-around fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – second, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – first

Reehan Bradshaw: all-around – eighth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – second, parallel bars – seventh and horizontal bar – fourth

Provincial 4

Nicholas Hajiadem: all-around – fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – fourth, vault – fourth, parallel bars – second and horizontal bar – fourth

Sage Stellmack: all-around – sixth, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – first, still rings – seventh, vault – seventh, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – seventh

