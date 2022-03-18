Twisters athletes put up strong results in Surrey and now prepare for their home event later this month.

Twisters athletes put up strong results in Surrey and now prepare for their home event later this month.

Abbotsford’s Twisters athletes succeed in Surrey, next meet in Chilliwack

Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational sees handful of locals post strong results

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes travelled to Surrey earlier this month to compete at the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational, which was hosted virtually by the Surrey Gymnastics Society from March 4 to 6.

The event was one of the final stops before the Twisters Invitational, which runs from March 24 to 26 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Here are the top local results from the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational:

Provincial 2

  • Alexander Stamate: still rings – sixth and vault – sixth

  • Ethan Kruger: horizontal bar – seventh

  • Quintin Redekop: pommel horse – eighth

Provincial 3

  • Rendall Nielsen: all-around – first, floor exercise – fifth, pommel horse – fourth, still rings – fourth, vault – fifth, parallel bars – first and horizontal bar – second

  • Quentin Foster: all-around – second, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – third, still rings – third, vault – third, parallel bars – third and horizontal bar – third

  • Lukas Kussman: all-around fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – second, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – first

  • Reehan Bradshaw: all-around – eighth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – second, parallel bars – seventh and horizontal bar – fourth

Provincial 4

  • Nicholas Hajiadem: all-around – fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – fourth, vault – fourth, parallel bars – second and horizontal bar – fourth

  • Sage Stellmack: all-around – sixth, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – first, still rings – seventh, vault – seventh, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – seventh

RELATED: Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Langley, prepare for meet in Chilliwack

abbotsfordgymnastics

Previous story
Nedeljkovic posts 43-save shutout, Red Wings blank Vancouver Canucks 1-0

Just Posted

Leigh Jones, owner of Inspired Arts and Gifts in Yarrow, is permanently closing her store on May 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Owner of Yarrow’s only gift store says goodbye as she prepares to close shop permanently

Shaun Joshua Deacon
One of nation’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released in Abbotsford

Twisters athletes put up strong results in Surrey and now prepare for their home event later this month.
Abbotsford’s Twisters athletes succeed in Surrey, next meet in Chilliwack

A short video explaining how the school district’s budget process works is available on the Abbotsford School District website and YouTube page. (Screenshot)
Abbotsford School District looking for public input on budget issues