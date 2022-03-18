Abbotsford’s Twisters athletes succeed in Surrey, next meet in Chilliwack

Twisters Gymnastics Club athletes travelled to Surrey earlier this month to compete at the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational, which was hosted virtually by the Surrey Gymnastics Society from March 4 to 6.
The event was one of the final stops before the Twisters Invitational, which runs from March 24 to 26 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.
Here are the top local results from the Carol Lenz Memorial Invitational:
Provincial 2
- Alexander Stamate: still rings – sixth and vault – sixth
- Ethan Kruger: horizontal bar – seventh
- Quintin Redekop: pommel horse – eighth
Provincial 3
- Rendall Nielsen: all-around – first, floor exercise – fifth, pommel horse – fourth, still rings – fourth, vault – fifth, parallel bars – first and horizontal bar – second
- Quentin Foster: all-around – second, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – third, still rings – third, vault – third, parallel bars – third and horizontal bar – third
- Lukas Kussman: all-around fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – second, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – first
- Reehan Bradshaw: all-around – eighth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – second, parallel bars – seventh and horizontal bar – fourth
Provincial 4
- Nicholas Hajiadem: all-around – fourth, floor exercise – seventh, pommel horse – fifth, still rings – fourth, vault – fourth, parallel bars – second and horizontal bar – fourth
- Sage Stellmack: all-around – sixth, floor exercise – second, pommel horse – first, still rings – seventh, vault – seventh, parallel bars – sixth and horizontal bar – seventh