Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets a new provincial record in his age group and weight class for the snatch during the BCWA’s event on Saturday (March 19). (Rob Wilton photo)

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets a new provincial record in his age group and weight class for the snatch during the BCWA’s event on Saturday (March 19). (Rob Wilton photo)

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets masters weightlifting record

69-year-old Abbotsford resident breaks provincial record for snatch lift in his weight/age division

One Abbotsford senior had a record-setting Saturday at the BC Weightlifting Association’s annual BC Masters Olympic Weightlifting Championships in Vancouver.

The event, held at Raincity Athletics Gym, saw dozens of athletes aged 30 and up compete.

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne, who was participating in the men’s 65 to 69 category, set a new provincial record in the snatch for his age group and weight class (73 kilograms) with a lift of 49 kg.

Rohne and all other athletes at the event each did three snatch attempts and three clean and jerk attempts. The top attempt of each lift is then added to compile a final score.

Setting weightlifting records is not a new achievement for the Abbotsford resident, as he also holds provincial records in snatch, clean and jerk and the overall score when he competed in the men’s 65 to 69 category in the 81 kg division back in 2018.

The BCWA is the governing body for olympic weightlifting in B.C. It hosts junior, senior and masters competitions annually. For more information and full results, visit bcweightlifting.ca.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Parveen Toor aiming to lift weights and women’s spirits

abbotsfordFitness

Previous story
Canucks make deadline deals with eyes on the future

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets a new provincial record in his age group and weight class for the snatch during the BCWA’s event on Saturday (March 19). (Rob Wilton photo)
Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets masters weightlifting record

The logo for the Mamal’awt Indigenous Education Centre by Ray Silver.
Eight graduating Abbotsford students recognized as Indigenous role models

(Photo/Laura Tunbridge)
VIDEO: Paraglider swoops in for landing in Agassiz

Michael DiPietro made 33 saves to help the Abbotsford Canucks post a big win over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (March 19). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Red hot Abbotsford Canucks win two in California