Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets masters weightlifting record

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne sets a new provincial record in his age group and weight class for the snatch during the BCWA’s event on Saturday (March 19). (Rob Wilton photo)

One Abbotsford senior had a record-setting Saturday at the BC Weightlifting Association’s annual BC Masters Olympic Weightlifting Championships in Vancouver.

The event, held at Raincity Athletics Gym, saw dozens of athletes aged 30 and up compete.

Abbotsford’s Timothy Rohne, who was participating in the men’s 65 to 69 category, set a new provincial record in the snatch for his age group and weight class (73 kilograms) with a lift of 49 kg.

Rohne and all other athletes at the event each did three snatch attempts and three clean and jerk attempts. The top attempt of each lift is then added to compile a final score.

Setting weightlifting records is not a new achievement for the Abbotsford resident, as he also holds provincial records in snatch, clean and jerk and the overall score when he competed in the men’s 65 to 69 category in the 81 kg division back in 2018.

The BCWA is the governing body for olympic weightlifting in B.C. It hosts junior, senior and masters competitions annually. For more information and full results, visit bcweightlifting.ca.

